Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

