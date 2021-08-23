Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

