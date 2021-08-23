Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

TWLO opened at $340.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.84. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

