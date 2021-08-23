Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.47 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $472.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

