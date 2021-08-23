Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

