Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,626 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $341.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.