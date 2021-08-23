Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,297 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $313.85 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.06. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

