Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,779 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock worth $7,723,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

