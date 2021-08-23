Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,851 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

