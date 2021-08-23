Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,025 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

