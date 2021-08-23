Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,695 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $395.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.