Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.