Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $298.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

