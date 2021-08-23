Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.