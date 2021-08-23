Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

NYSE:CI opened at $207.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

