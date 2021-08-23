Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $60.20 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

