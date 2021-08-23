Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,912 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 22.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.