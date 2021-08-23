Oppenheimer Comments on Cree, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cree in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the LED producer will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.75. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

