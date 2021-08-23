Oppenheimer Weighs in on Invacare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invacare in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg expects that the health services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

