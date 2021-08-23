Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

