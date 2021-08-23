Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,766 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $146,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 202,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.