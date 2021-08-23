Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.