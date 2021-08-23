O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $602.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

