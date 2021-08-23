O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

ORLY opened at $606.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock worth $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.