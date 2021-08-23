Orient Walt Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $770,350.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

