Orion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Orion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Orion Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Orion Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OHPAU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,870,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.