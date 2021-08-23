Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $9.48 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00019308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $284.20 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.