Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $159.05 and last traded at $159.55. Approximately 1,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOGEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.43.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

