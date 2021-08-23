Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $55.00. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

