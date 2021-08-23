Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc (CNSX:ORTH) Senior Officer Luc Mainville Purchases 50,000 Shares

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc (CNSX:ORTH) Senior Officer Luc Mainville bought 50,000 shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 956,000 shares in the company, valued at $434,980.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopedic and sports medicine technology company, engages in researching and developing novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of rotator cuff tears; and Ortho-M, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of meniscus tears that are under the large animal studies.

