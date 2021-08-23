OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 504.47 ($6.59) on Friday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.81 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.96.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.