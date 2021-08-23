OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £747,000 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.96. OSB Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.81 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

