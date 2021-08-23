Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. 12,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 55,452.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

