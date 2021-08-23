OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 228.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

