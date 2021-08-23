Otter Tail Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $53.71 on Monday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

