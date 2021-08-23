Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Down 3.7%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 3,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 169,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

