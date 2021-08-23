OWNDATA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $775,566.02 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00371391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00951038 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.