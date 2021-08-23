Oxen One Day Volume Tops $91,301.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $44.77 million and $91,301.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.59 or 0.06738349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $665.95 or 0.01353018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00376011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00641232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00339595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00330508 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,168,430 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

