Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 603 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.72. 3,677,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,387. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

