Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 700 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,713. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

