Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $53.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.99. 1,034,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,843.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

