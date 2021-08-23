Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 675 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.53. 2,829,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.37. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

