Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

OXINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

