Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $361,275.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.