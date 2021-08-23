PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.