Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock valued at $160,260,767 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

