Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Cut by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 5.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $61,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock worth $160,260,767 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

PLTR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,297,770. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

