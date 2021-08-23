Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.48.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $351.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

