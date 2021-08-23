Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

