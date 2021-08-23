Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 21,356 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

